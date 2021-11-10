Greenwood police seek help finding teen reported missing

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Greenwood police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since the beginning of November.

Police said Latoria Thomas, 15, was last seen wearing a yellow Winnie the Pooh sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police say her family has not had contact with Thomas since 3:00 p.m. on November 2. She is approximately 5’08” weighing approximately 140 pounds. Thomas has been deemed as a runaway, according to police.

Anyone with information or who may have seen her is asked to contact the Greenwood police at 318-938-5554.