Greenwood police seek help finding teen reported missing

Missing in the ArkLaTex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Greenwood police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since the beginning of November.

Police said Latoria Thomas, 15, was last seen wearing a yellow Winnie the Pooh sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police say her family has not had contact with Thomas since 3:00 p.m. on November 2. She is approximately 5’08” weighing approximately 140 pounds. Thomas has been deemed as a runaway, according to police.

Anyone with information or who may have seen her is asked to contact the Greenwood police at 318-938-5554.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss