HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a missing teen runaway who may be in Longview or surrounding areas.

The sheriff’s office identifies the missing teen as 16-year-old Tamara L. Williams.

Anyone who may have information as to the whereabouts of Tamara is asked to contact Lt. Mack Fuller with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.