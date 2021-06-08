Help Caddo deputies find missing Keithville man

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish authorities need your help finding a Keithville man who has been missing since last month.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Michael Gage Johnson was last seen on May 29 near his home in the 1000 block of Chipper Lane. He was reported missing on June 3.

Deputies say Johnson’s phone and wallet were found inside his home and the front door was unlocked. He has not reported for work since he was last seen in May.

Photo Courtesy: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Johnson is described as a white male, standing 6′ feet tall and weighing 165 lbs. with short brown hair and brown eyes. His right eyebrow is pierced, and he has the name “Johnson” tattooed on his back, the number 19 on his right tricep, and 97 on his left tricep.

Anyone with information on where Johnson may be is urged to contact CPSO Det. Vincent Jackson at (318) 675-2170 or (318) 681-0700.