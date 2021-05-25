Help police find missing Texarkana man

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Police need your help finding a Texarkana man who has been missing since the weekend.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, Michael Bolding left his home sometime Sunday morning and has not been heard from since.

TTPD believes Bolding is likely driving his white 2010 Chevrolet Suburban with Texas license plate 8DV3651.

Detectives along with Bolding’s family are very concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on where Bolding may be is urged to contact at (903) 798-3876.