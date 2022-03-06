HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) –

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Hope, Ark. Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon.

Hailey Cox was last seen around 4:40 p.m. Friday when she got into a brown minivan that police believe is a brownish-colored Honda Odyssey being driven by an Asian or Hispanic male between the ages of 16-20.

Police say Hailey was possibly wearing a plaid skirt and most likely was heavily made up and was wearing jewelry.

Her information has been added to the National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc.

Police and Hailey’s family are deeply concerned and ask that anyone who may have seen Hailey, has information on her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Hope Police Department at (870)777-3434 or call your local 911.