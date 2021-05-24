Missing in the ArkLaTex: CPSO seeks tips on Shreveport woman missing since 2018

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman’s disappearance has puzzled Caddo Parish law enforcement for more than two years.

Crystal Beal is from Shreveport. She was reported missing by her mother on November 18, 2018. Detectives said she was last seen earlier on August 7 when she was dropped off in the Highland area in Shreveport. Her case remains open and investigated by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“No new clues or information. What we do is that anyone who comes through our office from that area we always ask them if they’re familiar with Crystal Beal. Any new calls we might get that may have a tip on something we follow up on everything,” said Detective Demetrice Adams-Ellis with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Adams-Ellis said they’ve encountered people who knew her, but it’s the same information each time with nothing new to go on. Beal was known to hang out in the Keithville area and lived in south Shreveport. Her background may have had something to do with her disappearance.

“She wasn’t a model saint but she wasn’t a bad person either. She had a jail history, a criminal history, so there was some drug activity in her background and some theft activity in her background,” Adams-Ellis said.

Beal was a mother before she went missing and detective Adams-Ellis said her family is still in town.

“If there’s anything that anyone out there knows please give us a call that way the family can have some closure. We can find out exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact the Caddo Parish’s Sheriff Office.