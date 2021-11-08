Louisiana State Police issue Silver Alert for missing Vivian man

Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for 78-year-old Earl Kindley Thompson, last seen by family members at his home on Front Street in Vivian. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 78-year-old Vivian man.

Earl Kindley Thompson was last seen by family members at his home on Front Street in Vivian. Family members told the Caddo Sheriff’s Office that he apparently walked away from his home.

Thompson is a black male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He is possibly wearing khaki pants, a teal green button down shirt, and brown leather slippers. He may also be wearing his prescription eye glasses.

Family members confirm Thompson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment and all of his medication is still at his house.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Earl Thompson should immediately contact the

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.