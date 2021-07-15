Mansfield Police ask for help finding missing teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mansfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile.

14-year-old Na’Varaya Lane was last seen around 8 p.m. on July 14th exiting a car in Mansfield, Louisiana.

DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are assisting Mansfield Police in locating the missing teen. Anyone who has any information about the location of Na’Varaya Lane is asked to call the Mansfield Police Department at (318) 872-0520 or the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.