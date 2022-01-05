Many Police Department reopens decades-old cold case

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Many Police Department and several agencies are working to solve a cold case from more than three decades ago.

Rachael Leach, 20, was working at a convenience store on LA Highway 6 West in Many, when she was brutally stabbed to death on June 8, 1986. She and her husband were expecting their first child.

Investigators exhumed her body from the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery on January 4, 2022.

The Sabine Parish Coroner obtained new DNA evidence, which will be submitted for testing. He is also resubmitting old fingerprints and hair samples for testing.

“Hopefully between what we collected today and some of the old evidence, considering some of the new forensic technology that’s out there, we’re hoping to have some success,” said Dr. Mark Holder, Sabine Parish Coroner.

If you have any information that may help investigators figure out what happened to Leach, please call the Many Police Department at (318) 256-5617.