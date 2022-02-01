JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to help find a man who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

MISSING: Charles Andrew Taylor, 34 (Source: Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, 34-year-old Charles Andrew Taylor, Jr. has not been seen since Monday around 3 p.m. He was last seen near Nash Farms Road, which is near Texas SH 155 and FM 729 in the Dalton’s Corner area of Marion County.

Taylor is described as a Black male, 6’2, thin build, black hair, black eyes, and normally wears thick glasses. There is no description of the clothes that he was wearing or if he had access to a vehicle at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Chuck Rogers at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office 903-665-3961 or 903-665-3962