Minden man missing since Dec. 4, sheriff’s office asking for public’s help

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Minden man has been missing since Dec. 4 and the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate him.

John Wayne Harrah, 39, was last seen near Guy Miller Rd. in Minden, La. Harrah has brown eyes, brown hair, is 6′ tall, and weighs about 170 lbs. He drives a 2009 white Pontiac G6 with Louisiana plates 341EEX.

WPSO is working with Claiborne and Bossier Parish authorities to locate him. If you have any information that could help please call the WPSO at (318) 377-1515.