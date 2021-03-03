Minden police seek public’s help in finding missing woman

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives with the Minden Police Department are asking the public to help them find a woman who went missing last weekend.

According to Minden police, 54-year-old Patricia Parker was last seen between Saturday night Feb. 27 and Sunday night Feb 28. at the Hillside Apartments in the 300 block of Hillside Lane.

Parker is described by police as having brown hair, brown eyes, weighs about 120 pounds, and stands 5’7” or 5’8” tall.

If anyone sees Parker or knows anything, please contact (409) 795-7846 or (832) 720-4991 or email us at helpfindpatriciaparker@gmail.com or contact Minden Police Department (318) 371-4226.