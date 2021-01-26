Missing in the ArkLaTex: Arilla Webb-Vaul

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL) – Arilla Webb-Vaul was a 23-year-old housewife when on March 15, 1979, she disappeared. Alongside the Jimmie Davis Bridge was the last place she was ever seen.

That day, she dropped her husband off at his job at the new Eastgate shopping center in Shreveport. But she did make it back to pick him up. He later found her car at the foot of the bridge with her belongings inside.

“He found her car abandoned on the Bossier side of the Jimmie Davis Bridge. One of the front tires was flat and later it was discovered it had been punctured and Arilla Webb-Vaul has never been seen since” said Captain Shannon Mack of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Shannon Mack of Bossier Parish Criminal Investigations says witnesses at the time reported seeing a white man in a white pick-up truck pull over next to her car. Captain Mack says new information may reveal what happened to her.

“After some time period people will tend to know things about cases and not think they’re important or know about them and after all these years feel comfortable talking to police when in 1979 and 1980 they may have been scared to” said Captain Mack.

Even though the worst is suspected to have happened to Webb-Vaul, and her family members have since passed away, Mack says they’ll keep pressing for answers to close the case.

If you have any information that may help, contact the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

