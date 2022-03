WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a Texas woman who was last seen in Dubberly.

According to the sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Darnisha N. Thompson has been missing since March 14. Her last known location was near Sand Plant Road in Dubberly, La., but her home address is in Mesquite, Texas.

Anyone who may have seen Darnisha Thompson is asked to contact the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 377-1515.