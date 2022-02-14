MARTHAVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing man from the Marthaville community in west Natchitoches Parish.

According to the sheriff’s office, 49-year-old Steven W. Burkett of the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road was last seen driving a dark gray GMC 4X4 pickup truck with fender flares. The truck reportedly should also have a decal in the left lower rear glass. The sheriff’s office says no license information is currently available.

The NPSO says the last time anyone heard from Burkett was during the early morning hours of February 12. A female friend reported him missing around 11 p.m. the next day, on February 13, describing his disappearance as “suspicious.”

Burkett is described as a white male, 5’11, 175 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

The NPSO says detectives have been working throughout the day interviewing friends and family, attempting to gather additional information and a possible description of the vehicle in which Burkett was last seen.

Burkett has ties to Natchitoches, Robeline, Marthaville, Many, and Florien in Sabine Parish. The sheriff’s office says his name has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone who sees Burkett is asked to contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432 or the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830.