MARTHAVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office has called in K-9 search teams and assistance from nearby agencies in the search for a Marthaville man who disappeared more than a week ago under what authorities believe were suspicious circumstances.

The NPSO says the last time anyone heard from 49-year-old Steven Burkett was during the early morning hours of February 12. A female friend reported him missing around 11 p.m. the next day, on February 13, describing his disappearance as “suspicious.”

Detectives have interviewed friends and family and searched his home on Eddie Williams Road near Marthaville in west Natchitoches Parish searching for clues into his disappearance.

With help from several nearby agencies, the sheriff’s office spent two days last week searching three separate areas on Preston Hayes Road near Marthaville on foot, all-terrain vehicles, and horseback, looking for Burkett or any clues to his whereabouts.

The search included help from the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Many Police Department, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7, cadaver dogs from Shreveport Fire Department, Ark-La-Tex K-9 Rescue, and retired Sheriff Victor Jones who volunteered his time and personal equipment.

The sheriff’s office says they expect to resume the active search for Burkett in several more areas on Tuesday.

Burkett has ties to Natchitoches, Robeline, Marthaville, Many, and Florien in Sabine Parish. The sheriff’s office said last week his name has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

According to the sheriff’s office, Burkett was last seen driving a dark gray GMC 4X4 pickup truck with fender flares. The truck reportedly should also have a decal in the left lower rear glass. The sheriff’s office says no license information is currently available.

Burkett is described as a white male, 5’11, 175 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Sheriff Stuart Wright said detectives are continuing to investigate Burkett’s disappearance and continue to ask the public to contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.