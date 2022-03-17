NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search continues for a missing Marthaville man, more than a month after his disappearance under what Natchitoches Parish authorities believe are suspicious circumstances.

MISSING Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies are looking for 49-year-old Steven W. Burkett of Marthaville, last seen Feb. 12, 2022. (Source Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The NPSO says the last time anyone heard from 49-year-old Steven Burkett was during the early morning hours of February 12. A female friend reported him missing around 11 p.m. the next day, on February 13, describing his disappearance as “suspicious.”

On Wednesday, Natchitoches Sheriff Stuart Wright and over 30 law enforcement officers from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7, and a cadaver K-9 from Alexandria Fire & Rescue searched over 75 acres of land off of the Preston Hayes looking for any evidence or clues into Burkett’s whereabouts.

Detectives also executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 500 block of Preston Hayes Road near Marthaville.

Detectives have interviewed friends and family and searched his home on Eddie Williams Road near Marthaville in west Natchitoches Parish searching for clues into his disappearance.

With help from several nearby agencies, the sheriff’s office have already searched three separate areas on Preston Hayes Road near Marthaville on foot, all-terrain vehicles, horseback, and with cadaver dogs, looking for Burkett or any clues to his whereabouts.

Burkett has ties to Natchitoches, Robeline, Marthaville, Many, and Florien in Sabine Parish. The sheriff’s office says his name has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

According to the sheriff’s office, Burkett was last seen driving a dark gray GMC 4X4 pickup truck with fender flares. The truck reportedly should also have a decal in the left lower rear glass. The sheriff’s office says no license information is currently available.

Burkett is described as a white male, 5’11, 175 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Sheriff Stuart Wright said detectives are continuing to investigate Burkett’s disappearance and continue to ask the public to contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830 or Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches at 318-238-2388. You may be eligible for a reward.