HAGEWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies are looking for an elderly man that left his home near Hagewood on Sunday afternoon and has not returned, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

NPSO Deputies are looking for a gray 1998 Toyota T100 pickup truck, with an unknown Louisiana license plate, occupied by 89-year-old Douglas Honeycutt.

Honeycutt is a white male, 5’7″, weighing 100 lbs, with black hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a bluish-gray flannel shirt and dress pants.

Family members say Honeycutt left his home in the 7100 block of La. Hwy 6 West near Hagewood on Sunday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. to dump limbs at a dumpsite on the Shady Grove Road and never returned home.

He was reported missing to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at about 7:41 p.m.

Family also confirms that Honeycutt suffers from a couple of medical conditions, including one that may impair his judgement.

Deputies are currently in the Shady Grove area and on La. Hwy 6 West looking for Honeycutt and his truck.

Deputies are asking that anyone who spots Honeycutt or his truck, which may be traveling slowly, to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-352-6432.