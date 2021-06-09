Panola Co. deputies seek public’s help in finding woman missing since June 2020

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — Deputies in East Texas are asking the public to help them find a woman who went missing a year ago in Panola County.

According to the Panola County’s Sheriff’s Office, Betty Kemp Smith was last seen on Panola County Road 158 on June, 8, 2020.

If anyone has information about where Mrs. Smith is, or has seen her, please contact PCSO at 903-693-0333.