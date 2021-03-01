Panola Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms new sighting of missing Mississippi woman

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed new sighting and released new images of a missing Mississippi woman whose car was found abandoned in the county over the weekend.

Rachael Ann Wallace, 32, was reported missing from Southaven, Mississippi on Friday. Friends and family have been unable to locate her since then. Her silver 2016 Nissan Rogue was discovered abandoned in Panola County on Saturday.

Now, the sheriff’s office says investigators have reviewed surveillance video and determined Wallace was seen at the Carthage Walmart on Saturday morning and at other locations around the East Texas city.

The sheriff’s office on Monday released new images of Wallace, but they say she “may be altering her appearance to conceal her identity.”

“We continue to ask for the public’s help in locating Rachel so we can talk with her and make sure she is okay,” the sheriff’s office said in sharing the updated images on its Facebook page.

Wallace is a white female approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 125 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

They ask that anyone who has seen or had contact with Wallace to call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333 or the Southaven Mississippi Police Department at 662-393-8652.