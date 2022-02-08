BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in looking for a high school girl.

According to police, 15-year-old Mariah Venious was last seen on the campus of Bossier High School around 12 p.m. Monday. She is reported to have received a hall pass from her teacher to go to the office, but never showed up.

Venious stands at 5′ 9” and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was seen on school surveillance cameras wearing light-colored blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a dark-colored jacket. She has friends in Bossier City and Shreveport but is believed to be in the Shreveport area, police say.

Police ask if anyone has information about where Venious might be to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (418) 965-2203.