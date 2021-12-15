Police ask public for help finding missing Bossier City man

Missing in the ArkLaTex
Robert Hart missing from Bossier City since Nov. 18 (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Police Department is asking the public to help find a man missing since November.

Robert Hart, 48, was last seen on Nov. 18. He drives a brown 2013 Volkswagen Jetta station wagon with Louisiana license plate #705EFI. Police say he has a medical condition that he needs medication for.

If you have any information about where he is please call the Bossier City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at (318) 741-8649.

