BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier police are asking the public for help in finding a juvenile who is believed to have run away from home on Wednesday.

Kamarion Defrank is an 11-year-old black male about 5’4″ tall and weighs about 135lbs. He was last seen wearing long black shorts and a gray or black shirt riding a bicycle.

On Wednesday, he went missing from his home in the 2500 block of Northside Dr. in Bossier City.





Bossier Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that may lead to locating Kamarion. If you have seen him contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the P3tips app and website.