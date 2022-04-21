CENTER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Center police and family members are asking for help from the public in finding a middle-aged man who went missing in early April.

According to police, 51-year-old Marcus Roberts went missing on April 3. Roberts is described as approximately six feet tall and 250 pounds.

Roberts was last seen by his mother at her home on Martin Luther Kind Drive in Center. He was last seen to be wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes, and carrying a fishing pole.

Police say Roberts may have been a passenger in a black Ford F150, accompanied by a white male and a white female, direction of travel unknown.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Center police at 936-598-2788.