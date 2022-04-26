DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – De Soto Parish deputies and family are asking the public for help in finding a man who went missing in early March.

According to police, 51-year-old Steven Reed, who is from the Stonewall area, went missing on March 1. Reed does not have a vehicle and police say his family says his phone has been turned off.

Reed is known to be in Shreveport and Bossier City frequently. He is also known to frequent the casinos.

Police ask anyone with information to please call investigators at 318-872-3956.