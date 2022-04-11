SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a Shreveport woman reported missing by family members in late March.

Police say family members say they last saw 39-year-old Cherrie Moody after left her home on West Algonquin Trail on March 30, wearing a pink tank top, black tights, and black and white flip flops.

Moody did not tell anyone where she was going, according to SPD, and no one has seen or heard from her since.

Moody has red hair and green eyes and is 5’1” tall and approximately 105 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Moody’s whereabouts to contact detectives in the Youth Services Bureau at 318-673-6955 or the main line at 318-673-7300, #3.