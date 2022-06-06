BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in the case of two people who went missing in the Saline area in late November.

Sheriff’s investigators are trying to locate 55-year-old Anthony “Tyrone” Lard of Saline and 48-year-old John “MeMe” Combs, Jr. of Chatham.

According to investigators, family members and associates of both men were interviewed but they have no solid leads. They were told that both men were in need of money and wanted to “get out of town.” This led investigators to believe that Lard and Chatham owed one or more individuals money.

Lard was waiting for a lawsuit settlement and was calling his attorney about the insurance award daily. He has had no contact with the attorney since late November 2021.

Combs, who takes prescribed medications for undisclosed illnesses or ailments, has not picked up his medications since sometime in November.

Bienville Parish Sheriff’s investigators continue to follow up with every possible lead in this case. They are asking the public to provide them with any information that could assist them with solving this case. Anyone with information should contact Lieutenant Bell or Lieutenant Skapura at 318-263-2215 or email jballance@bienvillesheriff.org.