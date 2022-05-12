SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a missing child, last seen Thursday afternoon in South Shreveport.

Police say 13-year-old Jacobey Jordan was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 9400 block of Aspen Circle in Shreveport’s Southern Hills neighborhood.

Jordan is described as standing about 5’6” tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black/brown sweat pants, a green/black shirt, and a brown jacket.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Police at 318-673-7300.