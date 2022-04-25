MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – De Soto Parish police and family members are asking the public for help in finding a runaway teen.

According to police, 15-year-old Jakalynn Taylor was last seen at his home in Mansfield before midnight on April 19. Taylor is considered to be a runaway and not in immediate danger. However, his family is concerned for his safety.

Taylor was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. He is believed to still be in the Mansfield area police say.

If anyone has information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts please call De Soto police at 318-872-3956 and ask to speak with an investigator.