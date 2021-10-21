Police seeking help finding Shreveport teens missing from youth shelter

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are asking for help finding two Shreveport girls they say ran away from a local youth shelter last week.

Police say 15-year-old Savannah Daniels is described as 5’5″ tall, 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, white socks and flip-flops.

Kendal Fuller is 5′ 8″, 150 pounds and has black hair with blonde and red braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, red shorts, and black Converse shoes. Fuller is also known to be seen in the Sunset Acres neighborhood frequently.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.