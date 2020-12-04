Runaway Arkansas teen and infant daughter missing since November 22

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- Pine Bluff Police are reaching out to the public to help locate 14-year-old Bre’Naijah Smith and her 8-month-old daughter Ky’asia Smith. 

The two have not been seen since November 22; they were reported missing by Bre’Naijah’s mother.  She reportedly left home through a window, along with the child.

The girl has been posting on social media, but her location is still unknown.

Anyone with information concerning the location of Bre’Naijah and Ky’asia is asked to contact the detectives at 870-730-2090.

