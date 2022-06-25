SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search continues for a 22-year-old Savannah Hale, missing now for almost two months, and her family is not giving up.

Savannah Hale was last seen just after 7 a.m. on a security camera at the Louisiana Tower Parking garage on Travis Street in downtown Shreveport on May 4, 2022. (Source: Kirsten Hale)

“I know my sister. We’re best friends. Like we’ve been close forever, our who lives and she wouldn’t just pick up and leave,” said Savannah’s older sister, Kirsten Hale.

Savannah was last seen in downtown Shreveport on May 4. Kirsten says she got a call from Savannah at 6:08 that morning but she was asleep at the time and missed the call.

Kirsten called her sister back but didn’t get an answer. So she went over to Savannah’s house, where she had been living with her boyfriend for a little over a month.

“I went to her house and she was not there. Boyfriend didn’t know where she was. He was drunk and went to sleep and he woke up and she was gone.”

Hale then went to the police and reported her sister missing.

“I’m sad. I feel like enough is not being done and I miss her.”

Volunteers have searched along the Red River, looking for any signs of Savannah.

“They went down 23 miles. They did 23 miles of Red River.”

They also searched all of Twelve Mile Bayou Friday with sonar, but so far, no sign of Savannah or her car – a silver 2012 Kia Forte. Savannah was last seen on security camera at the Louisiana Tower Parking garage on Travis Street in downtown Shreveport on May 4, just after 7 a.m.

Savannah Hale’s silver 2012 Kia Forte. Hale has been missing since May 4, 2012. She was last seen at the Louisiana Tower Parking Garage on Travis Street in downtown Shrevepot just after 7 a.m. (Source: Kirsten Hale)

Savannah Hale’s silver 2012 Kia Forte. Hale has been missing since May 4, 2012. She was last seen at the Louisiana Tower Parking Garage on Travis Street in downtown Shrevepot just after 7 a.m. (Source: Kirsten Hale)

Savannah Hale’s silver 2012 Kia Forte. Hale has been missing since May 4, 2012. She was last seen at the Louisiana Tower Parking Garage on Travis Street in downtown Shrevepot just after 7 a.m. (Source: Kirsten Hale)

That was eight minutes after she was seen on surveillance camera at the Chevron on North Market Street.

“I just want to know if she’s okay, that’s all, and that I love her and she’s loved more than anything,” Hale said through tears.

Savannah Hale is 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has silver hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black hoodie, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information as to Hale’s whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport police immediately at 318-673-7300, extension #3.