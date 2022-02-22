SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police detectives continue to search for a teen who was reported missing in December.

According to SPD, 14-year-old Kyndall Fuller was reported missing on December 15. She was last seen in the 600 block of David Drive. Fuller has black hair, brown eyes, there is no description of the clothing she was wearing.

Fuller is believed to be in either the Sunset Acres or Hollywood Heights neighborhoods. Shreveport Police detectives are asking that anyone with information about Fuller’s whereabouts contact SPD 318-673-7300 or the case detective at 318-517-7786.