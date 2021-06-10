Search underway for missing 16-year-old from Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A 16-year-old from Texarkana is missing and detectives need your help finding him.

According to the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, Kendrick Peoples was last seen Wednesday in the 2800 block of Love Creek.

Kendrick is described as a black male, standing between 5’5″ and 5’7″ tall and weighing between 120-130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white pants and a white hoodie.

Anyone who knows where Kendrick may be is urged to call 911 or contact TAPD Det. Pearson at (903)-798-3154.