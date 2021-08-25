Search underway for missing Bossier City man with medical condition

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help finding a missing Bossier City man who suffers from several medical conditions.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, Albert Lopez was last seen around 3 a.m. Saturday at his home on McCormick St. Lopez requires medication and his family is concerned for his safety.

Lopez was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jean shorts, and black and white Nike tennis shoes.

If you see Lopez please call the BCPD Detective Division at (318) 741-8652.

