Search underway for missing Disabled Veteran from Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police need your help finding a missing Disabled U.S. Army Veteran from Greenwood who is believed to be in danger.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, 35-year-old Steven C. Bryan was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday and possibly armed with a 9mm gun.

Steven was driving a black Dodge Durango SUV with Louisiana License Plate DV53969.

Anyone with information on where Steven may be is urged to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Greenwood Police Department at (318) 938-5554.