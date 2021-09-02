Search underway for missing East Texas woman with medical condition

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Deputies need your help finding a missing East Texas woman who suffers from a medical condition.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Jessica Adair was last seen on Monday. She lives in the Gill community and has a condition that requires daily medicine.

Jessica stands 5’5” tall and weighs 155 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black “H&W Honda” t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

HSCO says her family is worried because Jessica doesn’t have her medicine or her cell phone.

Anyone with information on where Jessica may be is urged to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 923-4000 or call 911.