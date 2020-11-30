Search underway for Shreveport woman missing since May

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help locating a Shreveport woman who has been missing for over 6 months.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 54-year-old Helen Johnson was reported as a Missing Person on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Helen is homeless and her family is concerned because she suffers from mental illness that requires daily medication. The last contact she had with her family was back in May.

Helen is described as a black female standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 170 lbs. She is known to wear a black wig with dreadlocks.

Anyone who may have information on where Helen could be is urged to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 option #3.