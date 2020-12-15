14-year-old missing Shreveport girl found safe, SPD continues to search for 16-year-old boy

According to Shreveport police, detectives are still looking for 16-year-old Malachi Ortega, who was also reported missing on Dec. 7.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teenage girl who was reported missing in early December has been found safe, and police say they are still searching for a teenage boy who went missing on the same day.

Deazia Williams, 14, was found Wednesday after being reported as a runaway on Tuesday, Dec. 7. According to Shreveport police, detectives are still looking for 16-year-old Malachi Ortega, who was also reported missing on Dec. 7.

Ortega is described by police as a standing 5’6″ and weighs about 150 lbs. He is known to be in the Highland area.

If anyone has information about Malachi Ortega or knows where he is, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 option #3.