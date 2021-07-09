Shamia Smith still missing; mother pleads for 17-year-old’s safe return

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport mother is holding on to hope that her missing 17-year-old daughter will be found and returned safely.

“I am asking the community to come on and help me. Can y’all help, please? I need y’all help,” Shamia Little’s mother Marvette said Thursday evening as she wiped tears from her eyes.

Police say Shamia Little was at Doug Williams Park late Tuesday evening with a friend before she went missing around 11 p.m. The friend told police they were confronted by another man with a gun and that he took off running after him. He said it is possible that she was kidnapped.

Missing: Shamia Little, 17 (Source: Shreveport Police Department )

Louisiana State Police on Wednesday issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert for Shamia.

Her mother recalls their last encounter.

“She was like ‘Imma be back,’ so I was like, ‘Oh okay.’ She says that all the time and she normally comes back because she doesn’t like to leave when it’s dark,” her mother said.

Shreveport police say Shamia might not be in the area anymore. Detectives are checking residences and cell phone records in hopes of finding clues as to her whereabouts.

Community leaders are also asking for the public’s help in finding the teen.

“You just heard a mother’s cry for her child. I mean if this doesn’t bring the community together then nothing will,” said Lester Smith with the Mooretown Neighborhood Association.

“Do the godly thing and put yourself in her position the mother’s position and the family’s position,” pastor Linus Mayes said.

“Sometimes our citizens are afraid to speak out and so they can call the church if they know something. The mother just cried out, if you know something please call. Some people don’t want to call the police because they don’t want their numbers tracked but you can call the church call praise temple at 318-631-5683 and we will make sure your tips are anonymous and give them to the police,” Bishop Larry L. Brandon said.

Marvette said she’s remaining optimistic as she continues to get updates from SPD detectives.

“They’re going from area to area they’re walking and knocking and asking questions. And he keeps me updated on everything. Y’all know me, I’m a good person and she needs me and I want y’all to just help me get my daughter back safely, please.”

Neighbors are continuing to canvas the community.

Shamia is described as 5’10” tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue soccer-style athletic shirt and black Nike soccer-style shorts with a white horizontal stripe.

Anyone with information on where Shamia may be is asked to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300.