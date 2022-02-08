MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Ok. (KTAL/KMSS) – The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Alyssa Walker-Donaldson was last seen Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Broken Bow, Oklahoma when leaving The Watering Hole At Hochatown to go to Chiggers Bar. She was driving a white 2018 Buick Encore with Choctaw plate CH7-5760.

Walker-Donaldson is a 5’2″ tall African American Female. She weighs 130 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about Alyssa Walker-Donaldson is asked to call the McCurtain County Sheriff’s office at (405) 471-6049.