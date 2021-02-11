Sheriff’s office releases new info on where missing Bossier teen was last seen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City teen is still missing, but the sheriff’s office says they have gathered new information about where she was last seen.

When 14-year-old Aimee Rowan was first reported missing Tuesday, she had last been seen Monday night around 9 p.m. at her home on Wemple Road. Now, the Bossier City Sheriff’s Office says detectives have learned she was seen in the Shreve City area near Wal-Mart in Shreveport on Tuesday. People in the area told investigators she was carrying or riding a skateboard. Aimee’s mother also believes that she may be heading to the Blanchard area.

Rowan is described by deputies as standing 5’10” tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has black hair with the sides and back shaved, and longer hair at the top. Detectives say she may be traveling with a “Saints” backpack. Aimee’s parents are concerned for her welfare.

BPSO says Aimee appears to be a runaway, and her safety is paramount. Anyone who may have specific information about where she is should call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.