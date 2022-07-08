HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second missing teen in a week, as the search continues for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since early July.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Briana Garduno was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and jeans. Garduno is about five feet six inches tall and 140 pounds.

The sheriff’s office has information indicating Garduno may be in the Marshall or Longview areas.

The sheriff’s office is also still looking for 16-year-old Tamara L. Williams who went missing on July 1. It is unknown what Williams was last seen wearing but she is believed to be in the Marshall or Longview area.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Garduno or Williams they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-923-4000.