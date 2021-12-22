Sheriff’s office seeking missing De Soto teen, may be in Shreveport

Missing in the ArkLaTex

(Source: De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 16-year-old missing since Dec. 13.

Jekyra Carter, 16, is considered a runaway and investigators are working to ensure her safety. Police say Carter is described as 5’3″ tall weighing approximately 135lbs. She is believed to be somewhere in the Shreveport area.

Investigators ask people to call DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-872-3956 and ask to speak with Det. Gaddy if they have any information.

