HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing Harleton-area man.

According to the sheriff’s office, 69-year-old Joseph Edgar Murray was last seen walking from his home in Northwestern Harrison County. He was wearing blue jean shorts, a red white and blue shirt, and white Jordan tennis shoes. Murray has a tattoo that says “Free Wheeler” on his left arm.

Police also note that Murray no longer has facial hair as he does in the photo on his missing poster.

Anyone who may have information about where Murray might be is asked to contact Lt. Mack Fuller or Sgt. David Newsom with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.