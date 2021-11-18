Shreveport police ask for help finding woman missing since mid-October

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a woman who has been missing since mid-October.

Deerica Tasby was last seen near the 500 block of East Stoner Street in east Shreveport. Tasby is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes was last seen wearing grey and white tights, a pink shirt, and pink shoes.

Police say Tasby suffers from a mental health disorder and they are asking for anyone with information regarding Tasby’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300.