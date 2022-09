SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are asking the public for any information that may help locate a Shreveport man missing since June.

Robert Jeffery Scaife was last seen on the 400 block of Pete Harris Dr. on June 30th. He is 5’9″ and weighs approximately 170 lbs. Scaife has long, curly brown hair and blue eyes. He has a mustache and a beard.

If anyone has seen Scaife or has information on where to contact him, call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 #3.