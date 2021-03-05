Shreveport police asking for public’s help finding 14-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Paris Walpool.

According to SPD, Walpool was last seen on Thursday, March 4 around 8:00 a.m. in the 200 block of East Lister Street. She was wearing a black polo jacket, black jeans, wearing black Fila shoes with a grey backpack.

Police say Walpool’s family is very worried about her because she suffers from Asthma and Sickle Cell disease.

If anyone knows where Walpool is or has seen her, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 option# 3.