SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for help from the public in finding a missing elderly man.

83-year-old Sylvester Thomas was last seen in the 3500 block of West 70th Street wearing a blue Lakers jacket or sweater, dark blue jeans and slippers. Thomas is described as an African American male, 6’0″ tall, weighing 195lbs with brown eyes.

SPD asks that anyone with information about Sylvester Thomas call Detective Lewis at (318) 517-7786.