Shreveport police looking for man reported missing

Shreveport police say they are looking for James Conway, 20, who was reported missing Tuesday and last seen by his family 4600 block of Mansfield Road in Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they are looking for a man reported missing Tuesday.

According to SPD, 20-year-old James Conway was reported missing by family members. He was last seen in the 4600 block of Mansfield Road.

Conway is a black male, 5’5” tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black Adidas jogging pants with red/white and blue stripes down the sides, no shirt, Adidas slide-in shoes.

Conway has a tattoo on his left inside forearm that reads “Vera” and a tattoo on his right outside forearm that reads, “Tiffany”.

Anyone with information as to Conway’s whereabouts is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3.

